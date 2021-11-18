From the process of putting up a 55-foot Christmas tree to mural art on Hemphill Street, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

A Sandone Christmas Trees worker adjusts straps used to safely move the 55-foot Norweigan spruce. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Residents watch as workers lift the Christmas tree off a truck bed. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A worker gives directions to a crane operator on Nov. 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Kendrick Ladd in his apartment complex, The Holston. The Hoslton is one of the complexes Fort Worth Housing Solutions built for mixed-income housing. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artist Charles Gray, 34, poses with his ornament on Nov. 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artists paint ornaments at the Sundance Square Pavilion on Nov. 16. The Sundance Square Christmas tree is set to be put up on Nov. 17 and lit for viewing before the Parade of Lights on Nov. 21. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artist Katie Murray, 35, decorates an ornament. Murray graduated from Texas Christian University. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Plano-based artist Katie Murray, 35, holds a blank ornament at Sundance Square Plaza. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A mural depicting popular cartoon show Pokemon characters sits on the side of a gas station on Hemphill Street. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A mural of Vanessa Guillen was painted by Juan Velazquez, 32, at Noah’s Art & Supplies, 3604 Hemphill St., in 2020. Velazquez went through basic training in the same battalion as Guillen. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A corner store has a mural of The Incredible Hulk painted on it. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Juan Velazquez, 32, has painted around 75 murals in the metroplex about 50 of which are in Fort Worth. His “Hemphill No Se Vende” mural, or “Hemphill is not for sale,” features a portrait of Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Housing Solution complex The Holston, 3301 Keller Haslet Road, opened in June 2020. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A single-bedroom-unit on the first floor of The Holston, 3301 Keller Haslet Road, has a washer and dryer and a kitchen. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Holston has 265 units, and offers a mixture of single-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

