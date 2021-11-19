Join the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education-appointed Redistricting Committee for four community town hall sessions discussing redistricting to school board single-member districts.

Two sessions were held earlier this fall: one online and one in-person at North Side High School.

The community is invited to participate in the online session or the in-person sessions or both on the following dates:

Virtual Town Hall:

6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 via https://www.fwisd.org/redistrictingzoom

In-Person Town Hall:

6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at Arlington Heights High School Auditorium, 4501 W. Freeway 76107

6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Dunbar High School Auditorium, 5700 Ramey 76112

6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at Riverside Middle School Auditorium, 1600 Bolton 76111

Each decade, the Fort Worth ISD participates in a redistricting process of its single-member Board districts to guarantee equal voter representation. This is determined through equal or equivalent population counts based on the most recent U.S. Census data. During the redistricting process, Board single-member districts are redrawn to reflect population growth or decline or any other demographic changes.

Town hall participants will have opportunities to ask questions of committee members and comment on the redistricting process at each event.

Learn more about the redistricting process and its committee members by visiting fwisd.org/redistricting.