Beto O’Rourke speaks during the “Texans Rally for Our Voting Rights” at the Texas Capitol on May 8, 2021. Credit: Montinique Monroe for the Texas Tribune



(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s episode, Matthew talks with Cassie, James and Patrick about the early days of the Beto O’Rourke campaign and how the rest of the 2022 ballot is shaping up.