Fort Worth resident Riley Chron, 25, hasn’t skated in eight years. On Nov. 19, he looked like a natural.

Fort Worth resident Riley Chron, 25, and his girlfriend and Weatherford resident Jade St. Denis, 24, hold hands at Panther Island Ice on Nov. 19. (Cristian AguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“I learned at Grapevine Mills mall, but they took that out, and put in an arcade,” Chron said.

Chron and his girlfriend and Weatherford resident Jade St. Denis, 24, who learned how to skate in Toronto, Canada, can now skate together until Jan. 17 at Panther Island Ice skating rink at Coyote Drive-In, 223 N.E. 4th St.

The couple tore the rink up on opening day.

“I’m Canadian, so that means I suck for being Canadian,” St. Denis said. “My mom was a big hockey player, so I suck at skating.”

Regardless of ability, ice rink proprietors offered food, drinks and movie showings for guests.

Panther Island Ice is located at Coyote Drive-In, 223 N.E. 4th St., near downtown Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Panther Island Ice, 223 N.E. 4th St., will remain open through Jan. 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Coyote Drive-In was decorated for the holidays. Movie showings are still active while Panther Island Ice is open. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Two guests with food and drinks walk through Panther Island Ice. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Skaters try out the first day of Panther Island Ice on Nov. 19. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests sit in a lounge area at Panther Island Ice. Food and drinks are sold by Coyote Drive-In. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests wait in line to be checked into Panther Island Ice. Guests can check out ice skates at the Panther Island Ice skate shop. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Panther Island Ice is covered by a pavilion. The venue offers covered seating, gas heaters, restrooms and a food and drink menu. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A worker helps a mother and daughter who fell. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests wait in rooms as Panther Island Ice staff polishes the rink. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Panther Island Ice employee shovels out excess ice from the rink on Nov. 19. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Panther Island Ice worker uses a Zamboni, or a polishing machine, to smooth out the rink on Nov. 19. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

