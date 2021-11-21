Fort Worth resident Riley Chron, 25, hasn’t skated in eight years. On Nov. 19, he looked like a natural.
“I learned at Grapevine Mills mall, but they took that out, and put in an arcade,” Chron said.
Chron and his girlfriend and Weatherford resident Jade St. Denis, 24, who learned how to skate in Toronto, Canada, can now skate together until Jan. 17 at Panther Island Ice skating rink at Coyote Drive-In, 223 N.E. 4th St.
The couple tore the rink up on opening day.
“I’m Canadian, so that means I suck for being Canadian,” St. Denis said. “My mom was a big hockey player, so I suck at skating.”
Regardless of ability, ice rink proprietors offered food, drinks and movie showings for guests.
If you go:
What: Panther Island Ice
Where: Coyote Drive-In, 223 N.E. 4th St.
When: Nov. 19-Jan. 17
Hours: 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturdays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays
Price: $13 regular admission, $11 group discount (15 or more people), $10 military discount, $10 Tarleton State University student and faculty discount, $10 Tarrant County College student and faculty discount