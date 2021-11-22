Tarrant County Public Health has begun giving booster doses to those 18 and older.

Immediately after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its final approval, nurses at the Sundance Square pop-up clinic began giving the booster doses. In the final two hours the clinic was open, it gave 23 boosters to adults over 18.

To be eligible for a COVID-19 booster:

Must be 18 years of age or older Two months after receiving the first Johnson & Johnson vaccination Six months after receiving the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccination

As of Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, 61% of those 18-64 and 84% of those over 65 are fully vaccinated with many already meeting the eligibility requirements.

“Hundreds of thousands of residents in Tarrant County are already eligible for their booster dose,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Vaccination is the best way to reduce the infection rate and community spread. Help your body remain prepared to defend itself against COVID-19 as we move inside during the holiday season.”

The COVID-19 booster is now available at local pharmacies and public health vaccine clinics. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. However, it is still encouraged to get the booster for the same vaccine type that was originally administered, but it is not a requirement anymore.

The COVID-19 vaccines are free to the recipients, whether they are insured or uninsured.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tarrant County, visit its website at www.tarrantcounty.com/vaccinefinder.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information, go to the Tarrant County Public Health coronavirus page or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.