Lauren McCall and Heath Gagne enjoyed a breezy day at MUTTS Canine Cantina, 5317 Clearfork Main St., for the Santa Paws event on Nov. 20.



The couple from The Colony brought their English sheepdog, Max, and tiny bichon frise, Hanalei.

“I’ve had dogs all my life,” McCall said. “We know about MUTTS, and we love what they do for animal rescue and what they do to support the community.”

Saving Hope Animal Rescue offered dogs for adoption at MUTTS Canine Cantina on Nov. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

MUTTS Canine Cantina, 5317 Clearfork Main St., hosted a Santa Paws event where guests could have photos of their pets taken with Santa Claus on Nov. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Marketing Manager Chloe Devincenti hands a dog to Santa Claus on Nov. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Peter White, president of Free Range Concepts, dressed as Santa Claus on Nov. 20. White took the role of Santa Claus in 2018 and hasn’t looked back. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Area Director of MUTTS Canine Cantina Austin Green helps pet owners set up photos of their dogs. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

President of Free Range Concepts Peter White poses for a photo with a dog on Nov. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A dog roams around the MUTTS Canine Cantina dog park on Nov. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A dog with a harness on stands next to its owner during the Santa Paws event at MUTTS Canine Cantina. Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Laura McCall, left, and Heath Gagne, right, play with their friend’s dog, Peaches. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

MUTTS Canine Cantina workers help guests with their pets at the Santa Claus photo booth on Nov. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

It is the third year MUTTS Canine Cantina hosted a Santa Paws event at its Fort Worth location. The franchise, with locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and, now, Allen, was founded in 2013, and the event offered a chance for dog parents to have photos to prepare holiday cards.

“You know people are always excited to take their kids out for Christmas pictures, and now, dogs are the new kids,” MUTTS Canine Cantina Marketing Manager Chloe Devincenti said. “It is creating an experience for humans and their pets alike.”

The event featured a Santa Claus photo opportunity, food and drinks. The event was free for members of MUTTS Canine Cantina, who pay $16.95 monthly, and all other non-member guests could buy a day pass for $8.95.

MUTTS Canine Cantina also hosted Rahr to the Rescue, a partner to Rahr & Sons Brewery, which fundraises money to aid dogs by selling their beer, and Saving Hope Animal Rescue, a foundation focused on promoting healthier lives for animals.

Both Dallas and Fort Worth MUTTS Canine Cantina locations will host a Santa Paws 2.0 event on Dec. 11 for people who could not make it to their first round. Their new Allen location, 1070 Watters Creek Blvd., also will host its event on Dec. 11.

Fort Worth MUTTS Canine Cantina:

Website: MUTTScantina.com

Phone number: 817-377-0151

Address: 5317 Clearfork Main St.



Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.