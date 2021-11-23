Fort Worth – The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History invites the community to celebrate Winter Fest, a multicultural holiday celebration for the whole family. Guests are invited to wear their pajamas, enjoy hot chocolate, and get a picture with Dynamo while learning about diverse holiday celebrations from across Fort Worth. Central to the event will be a special live dance performance from local dance company, Ballet Folklorico de Fort Worth, Inc.

The event is included in the price of admission and will take place Saturday, December 11 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Although the event ends at 4 p.m., the Museum will remain open until 5 p.m.

Alongside the holiday celebration, the Museum is proud to announce their holiday charity drive, the Giving Tree. In celebration of Giving Tuesday, guests will be able to select specific items from the Giving Tree to purchase for the Museum, like a new sand table for the Turtle Classroom in Museum School and new bunny cages for the Museum’s Animal Room.

Guests will be able to donate to the Museum through the Giving Tree both online and in-person beginning Friday, November 26. For more details or to make an early gift, visit www.fwmuseum.org/make-a-donation.

In celebration of the giving season, the Museum is also offering a special Buy One, Gift One membership promotion. Every guest who purchases a membership during the months of November or December will receive a 10% discount on all gift memberships purchased through Dec. 31, 2021. Contact membership@fwmsh.org for more details.

