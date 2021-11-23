Join us for a Cliburn in the Community holiday program under our new “Singing Trees,” a brand new, interactive light display in Burnett Park. The trees will illuminate and change colors as it reacts to the sound of the piano stylings of Sara Doan and Evan Mitchell during this holiday program. 

When:
Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM CST


Where:
Burnett Park
501 W 7th Street
Fort Worth, TX

Register: Click here

Light refreshments, beer, and wine will be available for purchase from Neighbor’s House Grocery. Items will be sold in the park and in their store located at 500 W 7th Street, Suite 175 (across from the park). 

Complimentary parking provided by Red Oak Realty is available in the First on 7th (ground floor excluded). 

This concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. 

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Click here for a preview of the “Singing Trees,” by Limbic Media.

Press Release

A press release comes straight from a news source. It is not held to the same standards as a news story reported and written by a professional reporter, but it should be factual.

