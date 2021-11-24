Alan Saintville needed to get out and get some food and fresh air at the OpenDoor Church Homeless Outreach event, 1701 E. Lancaster Ave., on Nov. 24.

“It’s challenging in the shelter. You get a lot of people in there with mental health issues and stuff, and the process of getting your own place takes a while,” Saintville said. “I’ve been staying in the shelter for too long, and I needed some fresh air.”

Saintville was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and now lives in Fort Worth. He has stayed in a homeless shelter on East Lancaster Avenue since June. He used to work in commercial janitorial services, both in Birmingham and Fort Worth, but is looking for work and a place to live through the shelter. He is taking it day by day.

Clothes sit on tables for homeless people to take. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An OpenDoor volunteers hands out mints and gum to homeless people on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

OpenDoor volunteer Kirk Peterson opens the gate for people. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Homeless people rush into the parking lot at the OpenDoor Homeless Outreach event on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Outreach organizations brought food and supplies to a homeless outreach event at Cutting Edge Haunted House’s parking lot, 1701 E. Lancaster Ave., on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The event hosted by Burleson church OpenDoor feeds, clothes and welcomes homeless people every third Sunday of the month. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Boar and deer meat is wrapped in aluminum foil and prepared to serve. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Brian Dobson, founder of the original Metroflex Gym, brought four boars and a deer to serve the homeless on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hundreds of homeless people wait to be let into the parking lot. Tables and chairs were set up for people to sit and eat. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteers at the OpenDoor Homeless Outreach event hold hands and pray on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dallas outreach Operation Care brings boxes full of goodie bags with feminine products and other toiletries. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jessica Barrera, a volunteer with Iglesia Cristiana Bautista Vida Familiar, slices meat and prepares it for serving. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Long-time volunteer Kirk Peterson, center, tries the boar meat while Iglesia Cristiana Bautista Vida Familiar volunteers cut it. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

OpenDoor volunteer Blair Pifer sets out clothes on tables on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bags of dog food are set out for homeless people’s pets. Some shelters won’t allow people in with pets. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Homeless people pick up clothes at the OpenDoor Homeless Outreach event on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

People wait in line for food at the OpenDoor Homeless Outreach event on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A homeless person pushes someone in a wheelchair on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteers unload boxes full of goodies from a truck on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Operation Care member Joseph Cook helps a woman at the OpenDoor Homeless Outreach event at Cutting Edge Haunted House’s parking lot, 1701 E. Lancaster Ave., on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The outreach event, hosted by Burleson church OpenDoor, 301 S. Dobson St., fed over a 100 homeless people in Fort Worth. The church hosts a homeless outreach event every third Sunday of the month.

Every month, more and more homeless people attend the event, said Kirk Peterson, an OpenDoor volunteer. He has volunteered for more than 10 years and has seen an increase in volunteers during the holiday season.

However, Peterson would like to see more volunteers throughout the year because he fears “more and more people” will need help – not just during the holiday season.

OpenDoor also hosted Dallas outreach organization Operation Care, which handed out goodie bags with toiletries, snacks, hygiene products, clothes and Bibles.

“Everyone wants to give back, especially during Thanksgiving with things centered around food,” Operation Care member Joseph Cook said. “This is when homelessness comes up.”

While people scattered for clothes, food and goodie bags, Saintville grabbed his food and headed back to the shelter, where he is receiving help in finding a residence.

“You just kind of focus on the positives. You have to focus on what you have to do,” Saintville said. “Don’t let some of the negative stuff get to you. There’s going to be obstacles along the way — it is what it is.”

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.