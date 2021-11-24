Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon will discuss public safety in Austin

Join The Texas Tribune at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches in Austin for a live, in-person conversation with Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon. Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith will moderate a discussion on public safety, police reform and funding in Austin.

On Sept. 1, a new Texas law went into effect punishing cities that cut police budgets. In November, Austin voters rejected a ballot proposition that sought to add hundreds of officers to Austin’s police force. Join us to learn what state legislation and local measures like these mean for Austin.

Submit your questions in advance when you RSVP or ask them live. Can’t make it? You can view the recording on demand starting Friday, Dec. 10, at texastribune.org/events.

RSVP for the conversation here

The Texas Tribune’s Batch O’ Politics live event series features in-depth discussions with prominent elected officials and newsmakers moderated by journalists from The Texas Tribune. Find upcoming events in this series and watch previous conversations at texastribune.org/events.

About our speaker

Chacon has served as Austin police chief since September 2021. Previously, he served as interim chief of police and assistant chief of police in Austin, where he managed the department’s Central Patrol Bureau. Chacon was also the former director of the Austin Regional Intelligence Center.

This conversation is presented by Loewy Law Firm and supported by TEXAS 2036.

Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.

The Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune is the only member-supported, digital-first, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.