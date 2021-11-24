Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon will discuss public safety in Austin



Join The Texas Tribune at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches in Austin for a live, in-person conversation with Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon. Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith will moderate a discussion on public safety, police reform and funding in Austin.

On Sept. 1, a new Texas law went into effect punishing cities that cut police budgets. In November, Austin voters rejected a ballot proposition that sought to add hundreds of officers to Austin’s police force. Join us to learn what state legislation and local measures like these mean for Austin.

Submit your questions in advance when you RSVP or ask them live. Can’t make it? You can view the recording on demand starting Friday, Dec. 10, at texastribune.org/events.

The Texas Tribune’s Batch O’ Politics live event series features in-depth discussions with prominent elected officials and newsmakers moderated by journalists from The Texas Tribune. Find upcoming events in this series and watch previous conversations at texastribune.org/events.

About our speaker

Chacon has served as Austin police chief since September 2021. Previously, he served as interim chief of police and assistant chief of police in Austin, where he managed the department’s Central Patrol Bureau. Chacon was also the former director of the Austin Regional Intelligence Center.

This conversation is presented by Loewy Law Firm and supported by TEXAS 2036.

Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.