Participate in a virtual meeting about the installation of a 24-inch-diameter water transmission main in northwest Fort Worth.

The main will start at Park Drive, just east of Boat Club Road, and extend northeasterly along the proposed extension of Heritage Trace Boulevard. Construction ends just north of the intersection of Assembly Road and North Water Tower Road, on Heritage Trace Boulevard. Construction will likely impact traffic on Park Drive.

The community meeting will be conducted via Webex at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The meeting number is 255 162 20781; the password is 103505. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

This project is in Council District 7 and impacts the Northwest Fort Worth Neighborhood Alliance.

To learn more, contact Project Manager Suzy Abbe by email at 817-392-8209.