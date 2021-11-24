(Photo courtesy of the CIty of Fort Worth)

Participate in a virtual meeting about the installation of a 24-inch-diameter water transmission main in northwest Fort Worth.

The main will start at Park Drive, just east of Boat Club Road, and extend northeasterly along the proposed extension of Heritage Trace Boulevard. Construction ends just north of the intersection of Assembly Road and North Water Tower Road, on Heritage Trace Boulevard. Construction will likely impact traffic on Park Drive.

The community meeting will be conducted via Webex at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The meeting number is 255 162 20781; the password is 103505. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

This project is in Council District 7 and impacts the Northwest Fort Worth Neighborhood Alliance.

To learn more, contact Project Manager Suzy Abbe by email at 817-392-8209.

Press Release

A press release comes straight from a news source. It is not held to the same standards as a news story reported and written by a professional reporter, but it should be factual. The Fort Worth Report...

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.