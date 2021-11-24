Progress is being made on West Seventh Street area improvements. The repair and asphalt overlay on Foch Street between Crockett Street and Farrington Field was completed in early June. Concrete street repairs are underway and are expected to be complete by April 2022.

The West Seventh Street improvement project includes constructing landscaped medians and bike lanes from University Drive to the Trinity River Bridge, including pedestrian, landscape, illumination and traffic signal improvements.

Construction began in May and is currently 35% complete. Bike lanes and street lights on the outside of the eastbound lanes have been completed. Bike lanes and street lights on the outside of the westbound lanes are currently under construction. On-street parking on West Seventh Street heading westbound is open again, but motorists should continue to watch for construction activities and lane closures.

This project also realigned Museum Way with Stayton Street.

Once complete in May 2022, this project will provide a road in a heavily traveled part of the city that balances the needs of the vehicle user, transit user, pedestrian, bicycle user and others.

West Seventh Street connects two significant districts: the western boundary of downtown Fort Worth and three museums in the Cultural District with increasing amounts of housing, retail and restaurants.