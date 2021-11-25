From the intensity of a homeless outreach event on East Lancaster Avenue to the excitement of ice skaters at Panther Island Ice, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Homeless people rush into the parking lot at the OpenDoor Homeless Outreach event on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An OpenDoor volunteers hands out mints and gum to homeless people on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

People wait in line for food at the OpenDoor Homeless Outreach event on Nov. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Clothes sit on tables for homeless people to take. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Anna Galluzzi is one of eight artists selected by Sundance Square leadership to paint murals in downtown Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Photographer Isaac Cordova takes a photo of a dog with Santa Claus at the Santa Paws event at MUTTS Canine Cantina, 5317 Clearfork Main St., on Nov. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A dog with a harness on stands next to its owner during the Santa Paws event at MUTTS Canine Cantina. Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A dog roams around the MUTTS Canine Cantina dog park on Nov. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Lauren McCall and Heath Gagne, of The Colony, brought their dogs, Max and Hanalei, to MUTTS Canine Cantina’s Santa Paws event in Clearfork on Nov. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A worker helps a mother and daughter who fell. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth resident Riley Chron, 25, and his girlfriend and Weatherford resident Jade St. Denis, 24, hold hands at Panther Island Ice on Nov. 19. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Panther Island Ice employee shovels out excess ice from the rink on Nov. 19. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests wait in rooms as Panther Island Ice staff polishes the rink. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jack Bowen, a retired TV journalist, creates videos about Chisholm Ridge on his YouTube channel. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Daniel Rodriguez, co-founder of United Fort Worth, a community activism-driven organization, began his work advocating for migrants’ rights. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Daniel Garcia Rodriguez (front, center) and members of United Fort Worth, an activism- and community-focused organization, work out of the Fort Worth Community Justice Center, 2308 Vaughn Blvd. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

