Fort Worth again scored a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, which measures cities’ inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender residents.

The 2021 Municipal Equality Index is a rating system of LGBTQ inclusion in municipal law. To earn perfect scores, cities must embrace inclusive laws and policies that often go beyond explicit protections offered by their state or the federal government, the report stated.

The 2021 MEI is the 10th annual edition and rates 506 cities on 49 criteria from every state in the nation.

This is the sixth consecutive year Fort Worth has scored 100. Fort Worth scored 99 points in 2015, 83 points in 2014, 91 points in 2013 and 89 points in 2012.

Fort Worth’s 2021 scores, based on five broad categories:

Non-discrimination laws, 30 out of 30 points.

The municipality’s employment practices, 20 out of 28 points.

Municipal services, 12 out of 12 plus six bonus points.

Law enforcement, 22 out of 22 points.

Leadership on LGBTQ equality, seven out of eight points plus three bonus points.

Here’s how other Texas cities stacked up on the scorecard:

Austin, 100 points.

Dallas, 100 points.

San Antonio, 100 points.

Arlington, 100 points.

Houston, 76 points.

El Paso, 63 points.

The full report, including scorecards for every city and a searchable database, is available online.