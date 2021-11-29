Three Fort Worth ISD schools are each receiving a $10,000 grant for campus wellness activities thanks to the generosity of the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.

The UNTHSC, in partnership with FitWorth, selected TCC South/FWISD Collegiate, Hubbard Heights Elementary School, and Como Montessori because of their demonstrated success with wellness programs this school year through an initiative called HSC Presents FitWorth.

TCC South/FWISD Collegiate and Hubbard Heights Elementary School have received their checks, and Como Montessori will have a check presentation on Monday, November 29.

HSC Presents FitWorth and the FWISD Health & Physical Education Department teamed up earlier this spring for a wellness initiative. Each winning campus had the highest percentage of student participation in the wellness initiative that included educational videos and lessons, physical activities, and pre and post learning assessments that covered a variety of wellness topics.

The District’s Health and Physical Education Director, Dr. Roina I. Baquera, is excited at the increased opportunity to teach students about health lifestyles made possible by these grants.

“We are so honored to be a part of FitWorth, in partnership with UNTHSC, and proud of our Fort Worth ISD schools that participated in this local wellness program. We applaud the commitment of these schools to support healthier learners, healthier educators, and healthier school communities.”