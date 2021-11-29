Santa didn’t need reindeer or black boots when he pulled into town at the Stockyards Nov. 26. Instead, a stagecoach with horses and clean red and white cowboy boots kept him icy.
After the daily cattle drive held by the Fort Worth Herd at 11:30 a.m., Cowboy Santa led a parade featuring a cowboy down East Exchange Avenue.
The midday parade was followed by Mrs. Claus storytime sessions, food, live music played by Colorado-based band The Red Iron Push, and, finally, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
