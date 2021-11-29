Santa didn’t need reindeer or black boots when he pulled into town at the Stockyards Nov. 26. Instead, a stagecoach with horses and clean red and white cowboy boots kept him icy.

After the daily cattle drive held by the Fort Worth Herd at 11:30 a.m., Cowboy Santa led a parade featuring a cowboy down East Exchange Avenue.

Stockyard tour guide Joel Fuller emcees at the Santa’s arrival event on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

People watch the Fort Worth Herd lead longhorns down East Exchange Avenue on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A woman records a video of longhorn walking down the street on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Herd Drover Bobby Missildine helps guide longhorns down East Exchange Avenue on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Stockyards hosted an event featuring Santa’s arrival after their daily cattle drive at 11:30 a.m. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of Dynamic Rhythm Entertainment lead the holiday parade at the Stockyards on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

People dressed in holiday costumes wave at guests at the Stockyards holiday parade on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A mini-train conductor rides down East Exchange Avenue on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Parade participants wear festive clothing on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A parade participant rides a horse down East Exchange Avenue on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Santa’s arrival was followed by a Mrs. Claus Story Time session. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cowboy Santa greets residents at the Stockyards on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

People play cornhole at the Fort Worth Live Stock Exchange lawn on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests watch as the Stockyards Christmas tree is lit on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Residents take photos outside of the Hotel Drover, 200 Mule Alley, in the Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Decorations line fences and signs at the Stockyards on Nov. 26. Holiday festivities were kicked off by Santa’s arrival earlier in the day. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Outlaw country band The Red Iron Push plays music for guests at the Stockyards on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Traffic drives through East Exchange Avenue on Nov. 26. Live music, games and food were offered at the Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hotel Drover, 200 Mule Alley, is lit with holiday lights. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The midday parade was followed by Mrs. Claus storytime sessions, food, live music played by Colorado-based band The Red Iron Push, and, finally, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

