A mobile home park was covered with snow when a massive winter storm engulfed Texas, causing widespread power and water outages across the state. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the winter storm that knocked out much of the state’s power grid and left millions without electricity and water, we want to hear from residents all across the state about how this catastrophic event is still impacting Texans.

The storm killed hundreds, resulted in billions of dollars in property damages, froze much of the state’s infrastructure and left some Texans worried about future winters. An analysis by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas found that the power grid is still vulnerable to blackouts this winter even if conditions aren’t as severe. We want you to help us report on the challenges Texans are still facing. Share your story below. We won’t use your story without first contacting you.

<!–
If possible, insert the following lines into your .
–>
// <![CDATA[
window.jQuery || document.write('’)
// ]]>

<!– Insert everything below in the . –>

Share your story

This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Powered by Screendoor.

// Uncomment this line and set it to the CSS class that your website uses for buttons:
// FormRenderer.BUTTON_CLASS = ”;

new FormRenderer({“project_id”:”x6cDsukL2y6ezoMS”});

By submitting this information, you are agreeing to our terms of service.

The Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune is the only member-supported, digital-first, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.