Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

It all started with tequila. Rikki Kelley, Founder and CEO of EGO Tequila, shares her story of how she went from wanting to own her own business as a child to launching her own brand of tequila. She shares her experiences in making high quality sipping tequila, launching during a global pandemic and the lessons she learned through starting her own business.