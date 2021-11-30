(FORT WORTH, TX – Nov. 30, 2021) – In December, Trinity Metro is relocating its downtown headquarters from Burnett Plaza to newly renovated office space at 801 Grove St., which is conveniently located to Fort Worth Central Station at 1001 Jones St.

As part of the move, the customer retail storefront at 800 Cherry St. will relocate to the kiosk at Fort Worth Central Station. Beginning Dec. 1, customers will use that location for any in-person ticket purchases. For questions, contact customer care at 817-215-8600.

Administrative offices have been at Burnett Plaza since April 2016, after relocating from the East Lancaster location that is home to bus operations and maintenance facilities. Trinity Metro purchased the Grove property in 2017 with a plan to remodel and move there when the Burnett Plaza lease expires at the end of this year.

