The city is changing its 2022 bond proposal to keep Forest Park Pool Olympic-sized, Fort Worth District 9 City Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck confirmed Wednesday.

“It was very clear when it came to Forest Park Pool that the community wanted a facility that had eight 50-meter lap lanes, so we listened,” Beck said.

City staff will present an updated bond proposal to council on Dec. 7, she said, but the change to Forest Park Pool will add about $3 million to the initial proposal of $7.5 million.

The pool is one of dozens of infrastructure projects included in a $500 million bond the city will ask voters to approve in May of 2022. It’s unclear how this change to Forest Park Pool will affect other projects and the overall amount of the proposed bond, which must be finalized by council in February.

City staff presented projects recommended for bond funding this summer, and initially Forest Park Pool was to become what’s called an “enhanced family aquatic center.” But more than a hundred people showed up to a meeting in September to protest the change to shorten and make shallower the lap lanes.

Beck, who took office in June, said addressing her constituents’ concerns about the pool was like “baptism by fire.”

“It was without question my first and one of my most significant tests so far,” she said.

