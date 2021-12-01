(Fort Worth) — Cowtown authors Dave Ferman and Michael H. Price are celebrating the release of “Lone Star Larceny: 350 Years of Texas-Bred Mayhem, Murder & Misanthropy” with a book signing event on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Collected Comics & Games.

The event is from noon to 2 p.m. Collected Comics & Games is at 3008 Alta Mere. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. The store’s phone number is 817-945-1722. More information is also available at stores.comichub.com or Collected’s Facebook page.

From gunslingers in the 1800s to the assassination of John F. Kennedy to Channelview’s murder-minded cheerleader mom to the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal of 2017-2018, Texas has been an epicenter for crime and scandal.

A rollicking tale of everything from the slaughter of the 1700s to legends such as Bonnie & Clyde and bank robber Sam Bass to a host of serial killers, Larceny looks at both the facts and the legends surrounding some of the state’s most notorious criminals and incidents. It does so with a mixture of graphic non-fiction novel reporting and a host of old and new cartoons.

For Price, long a mainstay at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Larceny “brings my career in journalism to a full-circle state – started out in cop-shop reporting, and got some potent headlines out of the deal. But I had enjoyed all of the scene that I could stand, and after a while, what with the risks involved in gathering news from the darker side of the human condition, I had had my fill and then some while supervising the local-newspaper and Associated Press coverage of the first Cullen Davis trial in 1977. Still and all, the interest remains, so long as it’s at a safe distance.”

Ferman, who taught journalism at TCU and Texas Wesleyan University after covering pop music for the Star-Telegram, calls the book “a true hybrid.”

“Graphic non-fiction novels are becoming an important way to write history, and what we’ve done is merged that style with Mike’s fantastic cartoons, some old and some brand new,” he said. “One of the most important ideas of the book is that Texas is legendary around the world for both good and bad, and a place of myth and legend. We’ve tried to show that – and just give people a good time reading about some very bad people.”