DALLAS, November 30, 2021 – The Hispanic 100 (H100) Latina Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation awarded a record $150,000 in grants to 29 North Texas area nonprofits serving the needs of Latina women and girls in low- and moderate-income communities.

The H100 Latina Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation was established in 2019 by the Hispanic 100 Network to further engage Latinas in philanthropy, and to expand resources for local organizations whose mission is to empower, educate and support Latinas across North Texas.Silvana Rosero, H100 President said, “The grants recipients’ tenacity and hard work will have long lasting impact. Their success stories continue to inspire not just H100 members, but the Hispanic community at large. They have shown resilience, creativity and compassion for their fellow women. Hispanic 100 members and leadership remain committed in the support addressing social issues and making a difference.”

Cris Zertuche Wong, H100 Latina Giving Circle Co-Chair, added, “We are grateful to our donors whose generosity made it possible to award these grants that will be used to provide programs and services to Latinas and families during such a trying time. Today, 41% of the population in Dallas-Fort Worth is Hispanic, and the needs have grown.* These nonprofit organizations are on the frontlines of helping the most vulnerable, and we want to support their efforts to make life better for them.”

Grants were given to the following:

· Avance-Dallas – Parent-Child Education Program and Leadership Academy

· Bryan’s House – Family Support Services program

· Buckner Children and Family Services, Inc. – Educational and parenting programs

· Cara Mía Theatre – Salaries for Latinas in LUCHADORA! premiere

· Catch Up & Read – Teacher training and tutoring

· The Compelling Why – Seminars and leadership programs for students

· The Concilio – Parents Advocating for Student Excellence program

· Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center – Translation and interpretation costs

· Family Compass – Growing As Parents Program in Collin County

· The Family Place – ESL teacher salary and Spanish therapy toys and resources

· First3Years – Free access to Spanish trainings on infant topics

· Genesis Women’s Shelter – Clinical counseling and advocacy programs

· Healing Hands Ministries Inc. – Primary and preventative healthcare

· Hope Clinic of McKinney – Operational support for healthcare in Collin County

· ImmSchools – Expansion of monthly communications with immigrant families

· Jolt Initiative – Leadership development programming for young Latinas

· Jubilee Park Community Center – Economic self-sufficiency programs

· LiftFund – DFW Women’s Business Center program

· Literacy Achieves – Bilingual staff costs for English Literacy and Life Skills program

· Metrocrest Services – Support for Hispanic female-led households

· Mommies in Need — Support for Annie’s Place at Parkland Hospital

· Our Friend’s Place – Program and staff salary costs

· Rosa es Rojo – Virtual Wellness Community Center salary and costs

· SafeHaven of Tarrant County – Salaries for two bilingual case managers

· SER Jobs for Progress National, Inc. –SER STEM funds for girls to learn and compete in robotics

· Viola’s House Inc. – Maternity outreach program for new and expectant teen moms

· Wesley-Rankin Community Center – Girls of Hope and Girls of Honor courses

· Wilkinson Center –Integrated El Civics that trains ESL students for industry jobs

· Young Women’s Preparatory Network – Support of Respect Starts Here program

Roslyn Dawson Thompson, Texas Women’s Foundation president and CEO, said, “We applaud the H100 Latina Giving Circle for setting a high fundraising goal and achieving it in order to support these outstanding nonprofits that are meeting the needs of Latinas in North Texas.”

Donating to the H100 Latina Giving Circle is open to anyone who has a desire to join a legacy of philanthropy that creates positive change by investing in the lives of Latinas. To learn more about joining the H100 Latina Giving Circle, visit https://www.txwf.org/h100latinagivingcircle/ or email H100latinagc@txwf.org.

About Texas Women’s Foundation: Texas Women’s Foundation is Transforming Texas for Women and Girls, empowering them to build stronger, more equitable communities. One of the world’s largest women’s foundations, the Foundation raises funding from a broad base of donors, including individuals, foundations and corporations. These resources support more than $10 million in investments that advance economic security and leadership for Texas women and girls through groundbreaking research, advocacy, grants and programs. Since inception in 1985, the Foundation has invested $67 million in women and girls, including $53 million since 2011. The Foundation’s statewide research on issues affecting women and girls provides decision-makers and lawmakers with critical data to inform policies, practices and programs in the state. Its advocacy, grantmaking and innovative programs support solutions that help Texas women and girls thrive. In addition, Texas Women’s Foundation is an acknowledged leader and advocate in the gender lens investing movement and has deployed 100 percent of its assets – endowments, operating investments and donor-advised funds – in a gendered impact portfolio that yields strong financial returns and social benefits to women and girls. For more information, visit www.txwf.org, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram or donate now

About Hispanic 100: Founded in 1996, the Hispanic 100 Network is an organization of trailblazing Latina leaders in North Texas whose contributions have shaped, influenced and transformed how Latinas are viewed in business, education, arts, health, public service and community leadership. The Hispanic 100 is a highly diverse network of Latinas with a 25-year history whose value proposition as a collective group is the strength of their experiences, their reach and their capacity to influence change.

