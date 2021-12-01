FORT WORTH, TX – South African company, SmartCap, today announced plans to expand operations into Fort Worth, creating more than 250 full-time jobs. The facility is a 391,000 square foot manufacturing plant at Carter Distribution Center in South Fort Worth. Company officials say that the project has a proposed capital investment of $55M. SmartCap’s development commitment with the City of Fort Worth requires the company to spend 15% of hard and soft construction costs with Certified Minority-Owned Business contractors.

“Our Economic Development team worked closely with SmartCap to help navigate development services, permitting, and city council approval.” said Sara Thurber, Vice President of Economic Development for the Fort Worth Chamber, “We’re excited to share this announcement with the community and to officially welcome SmartCap to Fort Worth.”

Robert Sturns, Economic Development Director for the City of Fort Worth said, “SmartCap will add another innovative, vehicle-focused company to our city’s flourishing industrial environment, while bringing more new jobs to southeast Fort Worth.”

SmartCap, based in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, manufactures truck canopies, bed replacement systems, and cargo management accessories. The company was founded in 2007 and is rapidly expanding its presence and market share in the U.S.

The Fort Worth Chamber is the economic development powerhouse of Fort Worth, leading the charge for sustainable growth with more than 100 active relocation and expansion projects.