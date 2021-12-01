Austin Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde will discuss public education at The Texas Tribune’s Batch O’ Politics live event series in Austin on Monday, Dec. 13.



Join The Texas Tribune at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches in Austin for a free public conversation with Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde and Tribune CEO Evan Smith on what the COVID-19 pandemic has meant for public education in Austin.

Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve witnessed its volatile effects on public schools, students and educators. Now, Texas’ elementary age children are receiving their first COVID-19 vaccinations. Join us to learn how the COVID-19 pandemic, and the politics surrounding it, have affected public education in Austin.

Submit your questions in advance when you RSVP or ask them live. Can’t make it? View the recording on demand starting Wednesday, Dec. 15, at texastribune.org/events.

The Texas Tribune’s Batch O’ Politics live event series features in-depth discussions with prominent elected officials and newsmakers moderated by journalists from The Texas Tribune. Find upcoming events in this series and watch previous conversations at texastribune.org/events.

About our speaker

Elizalde has been superintendent of Austin ISD since 2020 and is the district’s first Latina superintendent. Previously, she served as chief schools officer for Dallas ISD, Texas’ second-largest school district. Elizalde serves on the advisory council for the Texas Principal Leadership Academy and the Cooperative Superintendency Program at the University of Texas at Austin.

