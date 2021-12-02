The City Council accepted a $100,000 donation from North Texas Healthy Communities and Blue Zones Project Fort Worth this week to pilot a traffic-calming program that will include buying and installing traffic safety countermeasures in neighborhoods served by Blue Zones Project.

Implementing traffic safety countermeasures such as pavement markings, signage, mini neighborhood roundabouts, sidewalks and curb extensions supports the Blue Zones Project focus on community wellness and aligns with city efforts to enhance traffic safety in majority-minority areas disproportionately impacted by traffic crashes.

In coming months, walking and design charrettes will be held in certain neighborhoods to understand unique traffic safety needs, listen to residents’ concerns and identify appropriate countermeasures to address community needs.

Blue Zones Project Fort Worth is a community well-being improvement initiative designed to change the way people experience the world around them by impacting environmental policy and social networks. Blue Zones activities make healthy choices easier and, as a result, people can live longer and communities can lower health care costs and improve productivity.

The City of Fort Worth Blue Zones Project started in 2014 and became a certified Blue Zones community in 2018 as a result of community engagement efforts and by adopting a series of policies and plans that focused on moving toward an active community.

Blue Zones Project Fort Worth is a citywide initiative, but its focus is high-need neighborhoods identified by community health needs assessments. Diamond-Hill Jarvis, North Side, Las Vegas Trail, Morningside, Stop Six and Rosemont are examples of neighborhoods where Blue Zones Project Fort Worth has worked to introduce and integrate healthy living principles.