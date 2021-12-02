From the jolly arrival of Cowboy Santa to the heartwarming work of a homeless outreach, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

The “Hope is Alive” mural at the When We Love Transfer Center, 1100 E. Lancaster Ave., was painted by local artist Erica Rosa. A section of the mural commemorates Aron Jackson, son of volunteers and donors Abraham and Martha Jackson. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The “Hope is Alive” mural at the When We Love Transfer Center, 1100 E. Lancaster Ave., faces a tent city of homeless people. The mural has about 150 people’s hand prints painted on it; the goal is to get 300 people. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Donated tools, furniture, wheelchairs, decorations and supplies sit in a warehouse at the When We Love Transfer Center. The organization gives supplies to homeless people whom they help find housing. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Abraham Jackson and Martha Jackson pose in front of the “Hope is Alive” mural which memorializes their son Aron Jackson. The mural, 1100 E. Lancaster Ave., was painted by artist Erica Rosa for the When We Love Transfer Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Elyse Dickerson, co-founder of Eosera, at her Fort Worth office with the company’s products. After getting laid off from her corporate job, Dickerson launched Eosera with “conscious capitalism,” putting people over profits. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Eosera ear and nose products. The Fort Worth biotech company was co-founded by Elyse Dickerson. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Decorations line fences and signs at the Stockyards on Nov. 26. Holiday festivities were kicked off by Santa’s arrival earlier in the day. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Traffic drives through East Exchange Avenue on Nov. 26. Live music, games and food were offered at the Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests watch as the Stockyards Christmas tree is lit on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

People play cornhole at the Fort Worth Live Stock Exchange lawn on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cowboy Santa Claus waves at guests at the arrival event at the Stockyards on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

People dressed in holiday costumes wave at guests at the Stockyards holiday parade on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

People watch the Fort Worth Herd lead longhorns down East Exchange Avenue on Nov. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Pam Drenner at the Fort Worth Club. This summer, Drenner was elected as the first woman to lead the club as president. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

