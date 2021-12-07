IDEA Public Schools in Tarrant County and local sandwich institution Galligaskin’s Submarines Restaurant and Catering are working together to support the hiring of additional substitute teachers in Tarrant County. The fundraising campaign, Gift-A-Sub, will run through December.

Tarrant County, like most of the country, is facing a shortage of qualified substitute teachers who are able to step in and cover for teachers who are on vacation, out due to COVID-19 exposure or other illness, or dealing with an emergency. Recognizing this critical need, the Gift-A-Sub campaign is helping IDEA Tarrant County address the persisting substitute teacher shortage in its schools.

“We are committed to filling our classrooms with quality educators each and every day. This commitment, along with the IDEA mission to provide an excellent education in a positive environment, inspired us to be a part of the solution,” said Dr. Dionel Waters, Executive Director for IDEA Tarrant County. “The Gift-A-Sub campaign will not only support the hiring of full-time substitute teachers on our campuses and fill immediate gaps in personnel, but it will also strengthen the pipeline of candidates for co-teacher and teacher roles in academic years to come.”

Galligaskin’s will be donating 50 percent of each sandwich voucher to support the campaign’s mission. Vouchers must be purchased online prior to visiting Galligaskin’s, located at 5817 Camp Bowie Blvd in Fort Worth. Eligible packages include Single Combo, Family, Tailgate and Party Packs. Vouchers can be redeemed until June 1, 2022, providing flexibility for holiday gatherings, watch parties, gamedays or family picnics.

“Galligaskin’s has an incredible legacy in Fort Worth. We appreciate their dedication to supporting education in our community and are grateful for their partnership in this campaign,” added Waters.

IDEA Public Schools first launched in Tarrant County in 2019 with the opening of IDEA Rise in West Fort Worth and IDEA Achieve in Haltom City. Since then, IDEA has expanded to eight schools across four campuses with the opening of IDEA Edgecliff in 2020 and IDEA Southeast in 2021. In total, IDEA Public Schools serves more than 3,000 students across Tarrant County.

For more information about the Gift-A-Sub campaign, to donate to the cause or purchase a voucher, please visit https://give.classy.org/giftasub.

For more information on IDEA Public Schools in Tarrant County, please visit https://ideapublicschools.org/regions/tarrant-county/.