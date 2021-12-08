Fort Worth Report and KERA are welcoming two Report for America fellows to their respective newsrooms: Haley Samsel will join the Fort Worth Report on December 15 to cover environmental issues, and Kailey Broussard will join KERA as Accountability Reporter on the newly launched Government Accountability team.

Report for America is a journalism organization that connects emerging reporters with news outlets that have identified critical gaps in their own coverage. Report for America commits to covering half of each journalist’s salary and helps news outlets fundraise to cover an additional 25%, allowing newsrooms to acquire talent and essential coverage they otherwise might not have access to.

As Report for America journalists, Samsel and Broussard were originally placed with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. However, earlier this year the president and co-founder of Report for America published an op-ed criticizing hedge funds’ ownership and influence on local newspapers. As a result, hedge fund-owned McClatchy — a publishing company that owns dozens of newspapers across the country, including the Fort Worth Star-Telegram — announced it will not participate in the next Report for America cycle. This meant several Report for America journalists’ contracts were not renewed, including those of Samsel and Broussard.

As nonprofit news organizations, KERA and the Fort Worth Report believe the more journalists on the ground in North Texas, the better off our community. That’s why the two organizations are proud to add these Report for America journalists to their respective newsrooms, so that they may continue reporting on some of the most important issues facing Fort Worth and our shared North Texas community.

Additionally, both KERA and the Fort Worth Report acknowledge the importance of supporting early-career journalists and ensuring they have opportunities for growth in our community. It is our belief that when journalists start their career in North Texas, they are more likely to stay in North Texas and use their expertise and skills to serve audiences across our unique region.

Samsel’s position at the Fort Worth Report is supported by a two-year grant from the Marilyn Brachman Hoffman Foundation.

If you would like to learn more about KERA and the Fort Worth Report’s commitment to local journalism, or if you are interested in supporting this critical work, please reach out to Nancy Saustad at nsaustad@kera.org and to Trish Rodriguez Terrell at trish.terrell@fortworthreport.org.

