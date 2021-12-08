Mark your calendar and be present for a historical moment in Fort Worth. Join us on December 11th as we unveil an addition to the Heritage Trails Historical Markers and recognize Racial Terrorism: The Abduction of Mr. Fred Rouse.

These markers provide historic information for visitors and tourists alike as they walk and tour our wonderful city.

Heritage Trails is a project of the Fort Worth Chamber Foundation, Downtown Fort Worth, Inc. and Visit Fort Worth.

Event details:

DATE: Saturday, December 11th

TIME: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

LOCATION: Performing Arts Fort Worth (Outside), 330 E. 4th Street



Following the unveiling, the Tarrant County Coalition for Peace and Justice (TCCPJ) cordially invites you to the groundbreaking ceremony of The Mr. Fred Rouse Memorial.



TCCPJ purchased the site of the racial terror lynching of Mr. Fred Rouse and, with the support of DesignJones, LLC, will transform the site into a space of memory, healing, and community. As part of the groundbreaking ceremony, TCCPJ will install an Equal Justice Initiative historical marker that has been transported from The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, AL.



TIME: 1:00 PM

LOCATION: 1000 NE 12th Street