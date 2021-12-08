A resident informed the City of Fort Worth last Friday afternoon that a wild skunk — in a residential area near Golden Triangle Boulevard and Harmon Road in far north Fort Worth — was found and had been acting strange.

City Animal Care & Control officers were notified and picked up the skunk. It was sent for testing and the resulting test came back positive for rabies.

Rabies is a dangerous virus that is transmitted through the saliva of mammals. Anyone can become infected if they handle bats or get bitten by an animal that has the disease. Coming in contact with the smell of the exposed skunk will not cause humans to contract rabies.

Animal control officers urge residents in the area to not approach or attempt to handle any free-roaming, unfamiliar animals, including domestic pets, behaving in an unusual manner. Instead, contact the city’s call center at 817-392-1234 to report an incident.

The city reminds residents of the importance of keeping vaccinations updated for all dogs, cats and other domestic pets. This requirement is important not only to keep pets from getting rabies, but also to provide a barrier of protection to humans if an animal is bitten by a rabid animal. Additionally, residents should consider picking up before nightfall any dog or cat food and birdseed left outside.

Low-cost pet vaccinations

Rabies and other pet vaccinations are available 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Chuck Silcox Animal Shelter, 4900 Martin St. Vaccination fees range from $5 for rabies to $25 for all vaccinations.