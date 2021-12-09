From a public art dedication ceremony in Lake Como to the exciting innovative ophthalmology technology at Alcon, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Inspiration Alley is owned by M2G Ventures, a commercial real estate investment, development and consulting firm. The alley has 25 curated murals. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Inspiration Alley is owned by M2G Ventures. The commercial real estate investment, development and consulting firm is owned by Jessica Miller Essl and her sister Susan Miller Gruppi. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Inspiration Alley has 25 curated murals. The property is owned by Jessica Miller Essl and her twin sister Susan Miller Gruppi, who own M2G Ventures. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Co-presidents of M2G Jessica Miller Essl, 35, and Susan Miller Gruppi, 35, work in commercial real estate. The sisters committed to fundraising $1 million for the UT Southwestern Center for Depression Research and Clinical Care, which researches early identification and treatment of mental illness. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Freese and Nichols designed and Texas Sterling Construction and its subcontractors built the North Henderson Street roundabout. A 30-by-30-foot sculpture by the artist Ned Kahn stands in the center island. The sculpture contains square aluminum pieces attached to a stainless steel cable that move in the wind. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine student Nicole Russell practices using a screen during a heads-up-surgery exercise. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Sai Chavala, a professor at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine, demonstrates a new cataract surgery method at the Alcon Experience Center, 6201 West Freeway, on Dec. 7. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Sixty TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine students listen to a speaker at the Alcon Experience Center, 6201 West Freeway, on Dec. 7. The students are part of the first class who will be participating in the Alcon program annually. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Student Claire Munster uses a virtual reality headset on Dec. 7. The virtual reality station allows students to simulate the inside of an eyeball. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dr. Judson Smith calibrates a Centurion Vision System. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The “Do Something Good For Your Neighbor” sculpture is made of weathered steel and is supposed to be coated in a vibrant layer of rust over time. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Lake Como community pioneer John Hudson reminisces on his time mentoring with William H. Wilburn at Lake Como Park on Dec. 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The “Do Something Good For Your Neighbor” monument commemorates the history of the Lake Como neighborhood and legacy of William H. Wilburn, a neighborhood pioneer and founder of Lake Como Weekly. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Pediatric anesthesiologist Gavin Fine, 57, pictured in his home Dec. 3. Fine grew up in South Africa before moving to the U.S. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

DFW Non-Profit Resource Group founder Eric Zarko speaks to members on Dec. 2. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

DFW Nonprofit Resource Group’s new leadership team was announced on Dec. 2. The organization helps nonprofits with funds and supplies. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

South Arlington resident Freddy Morris is a recording-artist and entrepreneur. Morris is known as “Freddy with the Vest.” (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A child watches the Singing Trees put on a light show at Burnett Park on Dec. 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guest Kevin Johnson watches the Singing Trees change colors with the pianists’ music. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A person records a video of the Singing Trees in Burnett Park. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Pianists Sara Doan and Evan Mitchell play piano at the Cliburn in the Community’s Singing Trees event on Dec. 1. The Singing Trees’ lights interact with the sound coming from the piano. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.