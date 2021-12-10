Tarrant County Public Health received a report Dec. 9 from a Frisco lab indicating a man in his 30s from Tarrant County contracted the COVID-19 omicron variant. The individual has not traveled internationally recently. The county health department is now in the process of doing its case review.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that the omicron variant has been found in 21 states across the country.

While this is the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in Tarrant County, there is a possibility that others have had this variant and gone undiagnosed. Individuals who feel ill should get a COVID-19 test.

The best protection against all COVID-19 variants is full vaccination with any of the three available COVID-19 vaccines. Those who are eligible are encouraged to get the COVID-19 booster as well. In addition, it continues to be a best practice to wear a face mask, observe social distance when possible and wash your hands frequently.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Press Release

A press release comes straight from a news source. It is not held to the same standards as a news story reported and written by a professional reporter, but it should be factual. The Fort Worth Report...

