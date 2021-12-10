Anti-abortion protestors clash with abortion-rights activists outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 1, 2021. Credit: Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune



(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

On this week’s episode, Matthew and Reese make sense of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision and what it means for abortion in Texas.