Lifelong Fort Worth resident Carl Williams’ mission is to “uplift his kingdom.”

“It is trying to help someone that is less fortunate. This is bigger than Santa Claus. This is bigger than Christmas,” Williams said. “This is more than just one day. Every month we look forward to this, and I ain’t looking for no pay. My pay is giving back.”

Williams was one of over 20 volunteers who distributed 150 boxes of food to the community at Great Commission Baptist Church, 7700 McCart Ave., on Dec. 9.

Great Commission Baptist Church volunteers move empty pallets at their food distribution event on Dec. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Great Commission Baptist Church buys food from the Tarrant Area Food Bank for distribution to the community every second Thursday of the month. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteers distribute eggs, vegetables, fruits and other food at Great Commission Baptist Church on Dec. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteers give out grapes on Dec. 9. The church buys 150 boxes of food from the Tarrant Area Food Bank. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Great Commission Baptist Church volunteers Charlene Morris, left, Sonia Cashaw, center, and Denise Hamilton, right, distribute food on Dec. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Larry Turner, left, and Ex Amos, right, volunteer at Great Commission Baptist Church on Dec. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteer Carl Williams loads food into a car. Great Commission Baptist Church distributes food the second Thursday of every month. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteer Ernest Harris loads boxes of food into a resident’s truck on Dec. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Great Commission Baptist Church volunteers hands boxes of eggs to a resident on Dec. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteer Carl Williams loads a box of food in a resident’s truck on Dec. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The church partners with the Tarrant Area Food Bank to be a mobile site and distribute boxes of food, including fruit, vegetables and eggs the second Thursday of each month.

The food can feed 150 families and has the goal of feeding youth who may not have food for the day and to “lift their spirits even if it’s just for a day,” Terrence Howard, the minister of Christian education at Great Commission Baptist Church, said.

Williams said his work helps people on the “other side of the fence.”

“We may not have everything that we want, but we have everything we need,” Larry Humphrey, a volunteer, said. “There are so many people who don’t even have what they need and we’re able to supply it.”

“Today it’s them, and it could be us by the end of the day,” he added.

The Great Commission Baptist Church distributes food the second Thursday of every month. The church will host a vaccination clinic for children 5 through 11 and adults. Additionally, the church administers free COVID-19 tests every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

