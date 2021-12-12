By Una Bailey

I’d like to introduce you to historic Ridglea North and our very active Ridglea North Neighborhood Association.



Our wonderful neighborhood – home to families of all ages – centers around Morris E. Berney Park and is bordered by Camp Bowie on the south, Calmont on the north, Bryant Irvin on the east and Olive on the west. It is convenient to downtown Fort Worth, the Cultural District, fabulous shopping and amazing restaurants.

In 1928, Ridglea was platted by real estate developers Morris E. Berney and Bernie L. Anderson. They planned to build large, two-story homes located around and close to Morris E. Berney Park. The first homes were built in 1930, but because of the impact of the Great Depression, the Ridglea area was not substantially developed until more than a decade later. During World War II, smaller bungalows were built for families working at the Bomber Plant/Convair or Tarrant Field. In the late 1940s, the area we now know as Ridglea North was purchased by Luther Bros. & Wilson Inc. and a resurgence of building began in the area.

Because of the various phases of development, the homes in Ridglea North are a wonderful mix of architectural styles and sizes. This charming mix of well-maintained homes on tree-filled lots is called home by families of all ages. There is an amazing revival of younger families moving into the neighborhood that keeps it vibrant.

Ridglea North has an outstanding neighborhood association, with most activities taking place in the heart of our neighborhood, Morris E. Berney Park. Every July 4th, we have a family parade and patriotic celebration in the park; in October we have a huge National Night Out celebration in the park to recognize our First Responders; in December we gather for “Cocoa & Carols” in the park to celebrate the holiday season. Prior to Covid, we had two other neighborhood activities that we hope to start again, the Ridglea North 5K Run and the Ridglea North Garden Tour. A very popular activity with families is Movie Night in the Park, held in both the spring and fall. We also join the city with two annual cleanup events.

In addition to these activities, we recognize a beautiful Yard of the Month, send out a monthly newsletter, work closely with our Neighborhood Police Officer to help keep our neighbors safe, and work with other Ridglea area neighborhoods through Ridglea Area Neighborhood Alliance to monitor issues that impact all of us.

Why am I so proud to call historic Ridglea North my home? Because of the amazing people who live here, our wonderful Ridglea North Neighborhood Association, and the way we all work together to keep Ridglea North safe, beautiful and a fabulous place to live.

Una Bailey and her husband, Joe, moved to Fort Worth in 1970 and raised three sons. Joe was an attorney in the insurance business until his retirement seven years ago. Since moving to Fort Worth, Bailey has been a community volunteer, serving on the boards of many nonprofits, including the PTA at her sons’ schools, the Tarrant Area Food Bank, Communities In Schools, Thistle Hill, Imagination Celebration, Fort Worth Park & Recreation Advisory Board and president of two neighborhood associations. She and her husband love to travel, entertain and spend time with their family and eight grandchildren.

