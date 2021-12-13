COVID-19 testing and public health service startup Curative recently deployed new testing kiosks in Southlake and White Settlements. The sites will be available to all, whether insured or not.

“Curative is proud to be providing testing sites to the Fort Worth area and be a crucial resource for the community during this pandemic,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. “Curative’s goal is to make testing more accessible with our easy testing kiosks. We offer a simple testing option with results delivered directly 1-2 days upon receipt at our labs and at no out-of-pocket cost to patients.”

Curative offers shallow nasal PCR testing for COVID-19. Once the patient completes the test, the patient seals their test within a secure container and returns it to be processed in the lab.

On-site registration testing is available. Appointments are available at curative.com as well as additional information on all of Curative’s offerings, including other testing sites in Texas and nationwide.

If you need a COVID-19 test: Where:

• Discovery Village (201 Watermere Drive, Southlake, TX 76092)

• Education Service Center Region 11 (1451 S. Cherry Lane, White Settlement, TX 76108)

When:

• Open now to all

• Discovery Village (Tuesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

• Education Service Center Region 11 (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

How:

• Walk-ups welcome, appointments accepted. Book an appointment at curative.com.

• No insurance necessary.