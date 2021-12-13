Online public input opportunity continues through Jan.11

Dec. 13, 2021 (Arlington, Texas) — Dallas-Fort Worth residents are invited to review and comment on several transportation planning initiatives starting Dec. 13, as part of an online input opportunity presented by the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

NCTCOG will provide details on the Regional Air Quality and Management and Operations Program, which provides federal and regional funds to programs and projects that address the region’s air quality and aid in the management and operations of its transportation system.

Final project recommendations for the Incident Management Freeway Blocking Equipment 2021 Call for Projects will also be presented for review and comment. This call for projects made $1 million available for the purchase of blocking equipment to provide protection to first responders.

Finally, the North Texas 2021 ozone season concluded Nov. 30. Staff will give an update on the region’s air quality, compare current conditions with previous ozone seasons and highlight potential implications facing the region for not meeting federal attainment requirements.

Proposed modifications to the list of funded projects through 2024, maintained in the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP); and Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) modifications will be posted for review and comment.

The Transportation Department’s interactive public input tool, Map Your Experience; the Regional Smoking Vehicle Program; and vehicle incentive opportunities will also be highlighted.

A recording of the presentations will be posted at www.nctcog.org/input. Comments are welcome through Jan. 11 and can be sent to transinfo@nctcog.org. To request printed copies of the information discussed, contact Carli Baylor at 817-608-2365, or CBaylor@nctcog.org.

About the North Central Texas Council of Governments:

NCTCOG is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit and coordinating for sound regional development.

NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions. NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered on the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth. Currently, NCTCOG has 238 member governments including 16 counties, 169 cities, 22 school districts and 31 special districts. For more information on the NCTCOG Transportation Department, visit www.nctcog.org/trans.

About the Regional Transportation Council:

The Regional Transportation Council (RTC) of the North Central Texas Council of Governments has served as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for regional transportation planning in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 1974. The MPO works in cooperation with the region’s transportation providers to address the complex transportation needs of the rapidly growing metropolitan area. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area includes Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise counties. The RTC’s 44 members include local elected or appointed officials from the metropolitan area and representatives from each of the area’s transportation providers. More information can be found at www.nctcog.org.