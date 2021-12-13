FORT WORTH, TX. (Dec. 13, 2021) – TechFW, the leading accelerator and incubator in

Tarrant County for technology companies, and Satori Capital, a Texas-based, multi-strategy

investment firm, have partnered to give five awards ($1,000 each) to female entrepreneurs to enable them to participate in TechFW’s ThinkLab, non-seed accelerator program in Spring 2022.

Randy Eisenman

“We are honored to be part of an initiative that supports entrepreneurship and empowers women in business,” said Satori Capital co-founder Randy Eisenman. “Our stated purpose is to create, fund, and inspire businesses that elevate humanity, and TechFW is clearly aligned with us in this endeavor.”

The awards provide education, coaching, mentoring and networking with entrepreneurial leaders, and the training to potentially take their ideas to market. The partnership with Satori Capital removes any cost barriers that may hinder a female entrepreneur to participate in the program.

“We’re excited and thankful for Satori Capital’s gift that allows us to expand our support of

female innovators,” said Hayden Blackburn, executive director of TechFW. “Just over 50 percent of our member companies have women on the founding and management teams and we are excited to grow that support with these awards.”

The Center for Women Entrepreneurs, part of Texas Woman’s University’s Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, was the first partner for an awards program during 2021. “Access to capital and entrepreneurial training are often stumbling blocks for woman-owned businesses,” said Tracy Irby, director of the Center for Women Entrepreneurs. “The partnership with TechFW gives women the opportunity to develop their financial strategy and shape new technologies, innovate and improve learning outcomes.”

About TechFW

TechFW helps innovators launch and grow emerging technology companies, and operates

programs– a non-seed accelerator, business incubator and angel investor network — that build, educate and support tech entrepreneurs and startups in an effort to take their proprietary innovations to market. Satori Capital is a Texas-based multi-strategy investment firm founded upon the principles of conscious capitalism. Satori exists to create, fund, and inspire businesses that elevate humanity.

