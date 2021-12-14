Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

From his early years at TCU investing in real estate and flipping houses to buying large industrial complexes, Chris Powers has built himself into of the largest real estate moguls in Fort Worth. On this episode, he tells the story of how he grew his real estate business through Fort Capital from residential to commercial and industrial, and he shares how he started his podcast, The Fort with Chris Powers. Listen to his advice in thinking big and remaining hyper focused on niche markets. This episode is a part of a LIVE podcast recording for Global Entrepreneurship Week Fort Worth.