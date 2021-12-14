Fort Worth – Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck partnered with Fort Worth ISD to provide coats for kids as the winter months approach. The coat giveaway was held on Saturday, December 11th at Brighter Outlook, 4910 Dunbar St., Fort Worth, TX. More than 290 brand new coats were given to youth and young adults from Cavile Place, the iconic Fort Worth housing projects recently torn down.

The event space was organized like a traditional department store with coats sorted by size and color on clothing racks. Upon entry, recipients were greeted by a volunteer and escorted to choose their brand new coat. Thanks to local vendors, the children also enjoyed food, bounce houses, holiday music, and photos with Santa.

For many years, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck has provided coats for Fort Worth ISD students during the holiday season, donating more than 1500 coats over the years, totaling more than $50,000. Annette Cummings brought her grandchildren out to receive coats on behalf of her daughters who are single parents.

“My daughters are single parents and it was a wonderful opportunity to be able to come out to help them to get coats for my grandchildren,” said Annette Cummings. “Every year Witherite Law Group does this. They volunteer and they come out and help the community. I think it is absolutely wonderful.”

Last February, Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a record low temperature – the coldest in North Texas in 72 years; therefore, the protection of a coat is a basic need, like food, water, shelter, and clothing. Children living at or below the poverty line, which is about 22 percent in Tarrant County, are especially vulnerable because they do not readily have access to such resources.

“I am from Fort Worth, and my mom taught school in the Stop Six community. It is a very special place to me and my firm,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “Everybody needs a coat, and we are overjoyed to be able to provide them to help keep kids warm, healthy, and safe from the weather elements this winter. We want our community to know they can depend on us. We’re here to make the communities we serve better.”

In addition to the coat giveaway, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are working with many partners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. They will award more than $100,000 in scholarships during the spring of 2022 to chosen seniors and alumni of Dunbar High School in Fort Worth. They are also working in partnership with Fort Worth ISD Family Action Center to provide uniforms, supplies, and support to 20 schools in Fort Worth Independent School District.