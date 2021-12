A Tarrant County Grand Jury on Monday returned an indictment in the deaths of David Lueras, Lauren Phillips and Maricruz Mathis. Their dismembered bodies were found in a burning Fort Worth dumpster on September 22, 2021.

Jason Alan Thornburg was indicted on a charge of capital murder.

For a copy of the indictment, contact the Tarrant County District Clerk’s Office at 817-884-1574.