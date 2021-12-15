FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#careers–Elbit Systems of America (“Elbit America”) celebrates the grand opening of its new Cambridge Innovation Center – a fresh and modern engineering design and ideation space – in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Cambridge Innovation Center will base up to 60 software, mechanical, and electrical engineers with stand-up lab space and a virtual reality collaboration area. The center’s location is in close proximity to both the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, and is within the region’s vibrant Life Sciences Corridor. This new center contributes to the company’s continued expansion in 2022 and beyond, as it persistently delivers innovative solutions that protect and save lives.

Elbit America has seen substantial growth in the last several years, adding engineering in multiple key disciplines and this center continues this momentum by hiring an additional 100 engineers. These new hires will join the team from all the engineering disciplines of software, mechanical, and electrical engineering, and be based at the Cambridge Innovation Center and Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Supporting KMC Systems (“KMC”), the company’s Merrimack-based medical instrumentation division, the Cambridge Innovation Center will be a key expansion. KMC continues to grow as it offers the most advanced clinical and operational solutions for life sciences and technology. This center will provide an engineering powerhouse in a location rife with disruptive advances in the life sciences field.

“KMC is excited to be in Cambridge — it’s home to some of the most innovative research and technology development in the biotech and life sciences space,” said Derek Kane, Vice President and General Manager of KMC Systems. “We are delighted to have our doors open and join our neighbors in science and academia as we continue to build a better tomorrow, together.”

“I am delighted Elbit Systems of America and KMC have invested in the City of Cambridge as our community continues to lead in emerging technologies for the medical and life science spaces,” said Sumbul Siddiqui, Mayor of Cambridge. “The physical location of our city and its proximity to leading New England universities also provides a unique bridge for the talent of tomorrow with local industries.”

“We are excited to welcome KMC and Elbit Systems of America to Cambridge,” said Willie Reaves, Chief of Staff at Cellino. “The Cambridge start-up network will greatly benefit from the support of such an experienced medical engineering and manufacturing organization. We are thrilled that KMC is joining the local innovation community.”

“This is another exciting milestone for Elbit America as we continue to evolve and expand to meet the needs of our diverse customers,” said Layne Merritt, Elbit Systems of America Vice President of Technology and Innovation. “The Cambridge Innovation Center allows us to not only support KMC’s mission but those of our Elbit Systems of America customers, while benefitting from the surrounding atmosphere of innovation. The strides made at this new center will inspire our entire workforce to continue developing new solutions and methodologies to solve our customers’ most complex challenges.”

The Cambridge Innovation Center opening is one of a series of new Elbit America corporate expansions and investments, including a new facility to open at the end of 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. KMC Systems has office locations in Stockholm, Sweden; Cambridge, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; San Francisco, California; and its headquarters in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC



Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of high-performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, law enforcement, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the U.S., Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: www.ElbitAmerica.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About KMC Systems



KMC Systems, Inc. is a medical device and life sciences diagnostic company that specializes in contract design and manufacturing services for some of the leading medical devices and life sciences companies around the world. KMC was founded in 1980 and has served the medical device and life sciences industry for 40 years. The company is based out of Merrimack, New Hampshire and is the medical subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America. For additional information, visit http://www.kmcsystems.com/ or follow them on Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (“C4ISR”), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn Channels.