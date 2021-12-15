FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novaria is pleased to announce the acquisition of GK Mechanical Systems LLC (“GK”), a leading engineer and manufacturer of automatic, positive locking systems and components. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This acquisition furthers Novaria’s portfolio expansion of proprietary and qualified product offerings.

“The acquisition of GK continues Novaria’s strategy to invest in highly engineered products that service our core end markets in Aerospace, Defense and Naval,” said Novaria CEO Bryan Perkins. “We have watched GK grow over time by developing some of the most unique latching and locking technologies for critical applications.”

The company’s product capabilities include custom equipment design and locking mechanisms including, but not limited to, latches, quick disconnects, locks, struts and blade fold restraints.

Since 2002, GK has successfully partnered with several of the biggest defense OEMs and engineering departments such as General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and the Department of Defense.

“GK is an excellent fit with Novaria, as it brings along a strong management team that is customer-focused and designs and builds great locking products which complement Novaria’s current hardware offerings,” said Novaria CFO Justin Tucker. “We are looking forward to welcoming them to the team and having access to GK Mechanical’s expertise and resources.”

Mike Barnes, General Manager of GK, and the GK team will continue to serve the business under Novaria.

“Joining the Novaria team couldn’t have come at a better time for us,” Barnes said. “Our strength in design and production of automatic, positive, locking systems and components in the defense industry will match well with Novaria’s recognized strengths in the commercial aerospace sector. Working with Novaria will provide us with the resources needed to expand our product lines to the commercial and defense aerospace customers we have been targeting for continued growth.”

About Novaria Group

Novaria Group is a privately held business focused on precision component companies that deliver optimum performance and sustainable growth within the aerospace and defense marketplace. For more information on Novaria’s business units, please visit www.novariagroup.com.