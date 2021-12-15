Arts Fort Worth, a nonprofit art organization, is hosting its “Art Shop for the Holidays” featuring local artists from Dec. 13-19 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St.

An embroidered clutch is for sale at the Arts Fort Worth Art Shop for the Holidays at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Candles for sale feature prominent figures like Bob Marley, Frida Kahlo and Prince. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Local artist JackDaw Russell features his work at the Art Shop for the Holidays at Arts Fort Worth’s Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Local artist Thea Patterson sells her Running Bunny Pottery. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A piece of art sells for $45 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artist Janet Brown sells her glass art at the Art Shop for the Holidays from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jewelry by Janet Grumbling sits on a table at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center on Dec. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Photographer Ryan Taylor, known as Panther City Air, sells his photographs on Dec. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jewelry sells for $70 on Dec. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Arts Fort Worth’s Art Shop for the Holidays features 16 local artists. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Art by Tanesa Spence sits on a table at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St., on Dec. 15. The shop runs from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Art Shop for the Holidays is replacing Art Fort Worth’s Shop Small Saturday event in 2021. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Arts Fort Worth chose artists to feature from their previously hosted events. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The store features 16 artists with media ranging from photography to painting to glass works.

Arts Fort Worth hosted a shop the weekend after Thanksgiving called “Shop Small Saturday” before the COVID-19 pandemic. Art Shop for the Holidays is a mini-version of its previous shop, Arts Fort Worth administrative assistant Tori Ortiz said.

Shop Hours: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Dec. 13-16

9 a.m.–9 p.m. Dec. 17-18

1-4 p.m. Dec. 19

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

