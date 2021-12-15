Arts Fort Worth, a nonprofit art organization, is hosting its “Art Shop for the Holidays” featuring local artists from Dec. 13-19 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St.
The store features 16 artists with media ranging from photography to painting to glass works.
Artists featured:
Sue Melton
Jen Rose
Julie Wende
Thea Patterson
Janet Grumbling
Tanesa Spence
Alicia Wells
Katheryn Boulet
Choke
Janet Brown
JackDaw Russell
Jill Mitis – Ryan House Candles
Ryan Taylor – Panther City Air
Elizabeth Bentley
Arts Fort Worth hosted a shop the weekend after Thanksgiving called “Shop Small Saturday” before the COVID-19 pandemic. Art Shop for the Holidays is a mini-version of its previous shop, Arts Fort Worth administrative assistant Tori Ortiz said.
Shop Hours:
9 a.m.–5 p.m. Dec. 13-16
9 a.m.–9 p.m. Dec. 17-18
1-4 p.m. Dec. 19
