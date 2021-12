FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ADMQ #ADMQ–ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced that it has retained Barwicki Investor Relations, a New York-based investor relations firm, to initiate and maintain a strategic investor relations program. Barwicki Investor Relations will provide investor relations and shareholder communications services and assist the company in expanding market awareness and engagement with the institutional and retail investment communities.

Marc Johnson, ADM Endeavors CEO said, “I am looking forward to working with Andrew Barwicki and his team because of their style and approach. They believe in speaking directly to current and prospective shareholders by providing ADM Endeavors business plan and strategy in an easy to understand manner. Andrew’s experience and expertise will help to broaden ADM’s visibility by focusing on initiating relationships within institutional investors and expanding our retail shareholder base.”

“Andrew and I will be working together in a number of key strategic areas of emphasis with the ultimate goal of generating greater value for our new and existing shareholders alike. We believe Barwicki will help us gain necessary exposure by more effectively communicating our Company’s message and ultimately raising the profile of ADM Endeavors,” concluded Mr. Johnson.

Barwicki Investor Relations will provide the investment community with information and updates about ADM Endeavors through the distribution of ADMQ Fact Sheets, scheduling road shows, conference calls, and one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and broker dealers throughout the United States. The investor relations program will also target retail investors and investors within our specific industry.

About ADMQ:

Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $6.44 million for the last reported 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.