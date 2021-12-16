From a church’s food distribution to the groundbreaking of the Fred Rouse memorial, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

JuJu’s Knits owner Julie Fairley hosts her Fiber Fellowship from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

JuJu’s Knits Fiber Fellowship members knit on Dec. 15. The fellowship group meets from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Local artists are featured at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St. Nonprofit organization Arts Fort Worth is hosting the week-long shop from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Local artist Thea Patterson sells her Running Bunny Pottery. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Candles for sale feature prominent figures like Bob Marley, Frida Kahlo and Prince. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Arts Fort Worth’s Art Shop for the Holidays features 16 local artists. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Rouse family digs up soil that represents the soil where the blood of victims of racial violence and lynching was spilled. “There is also the opportunity for new life, a chance to grow, and, may I add, build and create something hopeful and healing for the future,” Tarrant County Coalition for Peace and Justice board member Timeka Gordon said. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Richard Rouse, left, and LaFonda Rouse, right, unveil the Fred Rouse Memorial at the intersection of NE 12th Street and Samuels Avenue on Dec. 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Community members clap for the Rouse family on Dec. 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

New York artist Zeus Hope at the historical marker unveiling. Hope traveled from New York to attend the event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Una Bailey and her husband, Joe, moved to Fort Worth in 1970 and raised three sons. Bailey has been a community volunteer, serving on the boards of many nonprofits, including the PTA at her sons’ schools, the Tarrant Area Food Bank, Communities In Schools, Thistle Hill, Imagination Celebration, Fort Worth Park & Recreation Advisory Board and president of two neighborhood associations. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Inspiration Alley has 25 curated murals. The property is owned by Jessica Miller Essl and her twin sister Susan Miller Gruppi, who own M2G Ventures. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Great Commission Baptist Church volunteer hands boxes of eggs to a resident on Dec. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Fort Worth resident receives food on Dec. 9. Volunteer Carl Williams was born and raised in Fort Worth and believes it is his mission to give back to people. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteer Ernest Harris loads boxes of food into a resident’s truck on Dec. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteers distribute eggs, vegetables, fruits and other food at Great Commission Baptist Church on Dec. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

