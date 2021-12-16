Fort Worth has acquired 275-plus acres for a community park in the southwest part of the city.

Rock Creek Ranch Park was acquired for $6.75 million using Community Park Fees, 2018 park land acquisition bond funds and Open Space funds.

The park is adjacent to the Rocky Creek Ranch development and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land at Benbrook Lake. The park will become the largest community park in the city’s park system, with the only larger parks being Gateway Park, a metropolitan-classified park, and the Fort Worth Nature Center, a special-use refuge.

“The strategic acquisition of this natural and historical 275-acre property will have long-reaching effects for current and future generations,” said Park & Recreation Director Richard Zavala.

The acreage was originally a cattle ranch established in 1848. The property has diverse topography and vegetation and will offer the opportunity for archeological and historical interpretation.

The parkland is partially bisected on its western boundary by the Fort Worth and Western Railroad.

Park development and land uses will be determined by a master plan process, which will involve robust public participation. Forty acres will be preserved as part of the Open Space Conservation Program.

The property may offer opportunities for connectivity to Corps of Engineers land at Benbrook Lake, access to Farm to Market Road 1187, the Tarleton State University campus at Fort Worth, the Chisholm Trail Parkway and State Hwy. 377.