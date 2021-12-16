Fort Worth Report, a nonprofit digital news organization covering Tarrant County, has added two key business leaders to its team, to build long-term sustainability in readership and revenue.

Jodye Newton started Dec. 6 as the Director of Corporate and Community Relations. She will be responsible for building relationships, sponsorships and advertising opportunities within the business and nonprofit community.

John Greer began Dec. 13 as the Director of Audience and Membership. He will be charged with growing and engaging the audience for Fort Worth Report’s digital news coverage and adding more paid members.

Both new positions are partially funded by a two-year, $250,000 grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, a Miami-based foundation with a national scope focused on building a sustainable future for independent local journalism. Newton’s position is also partially supported by a two-year, $79,000 grant from the Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, through funding from the Facebook Journalism Project.

The roles are critical in strengthening the long-term sustainability of Fort Worth Report, a digital startup that launched in April 2021. The news organization provides nonpartisan news coverage that informs public decision-making, examines quality-of-life issues, holds policy makers accountable, and tells the stories of community members by authentically listening to and understanding them.

Newton is an advertising and sales executive with years of experience in the Fort Worth market. She has had previous positions at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and the Fort Worth Business Press.

Greer is a seasoned digital marketer who has led teams specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), content strategy, local search, web analytics, and user experience (UX). He comes to the Fort Worth Report from the digital marketing agency PMG.

“These key leaders will make an immediate impact on our newsroom and our community, helping us reach new readers and build new partnerships,” said Chris Cobler, CEO and Publisher of Fort Worth Report. “They will help us reach deeper into our community as we create a new model for fact-based, trusted local journalism.”

The lead funder, Knight Foundation, invests in projects that promote informed and engaged communities. The foundation has a particular interest in supporting digital journalism projects that produce learnings that can be leveraged by other publishers. The namesake Knight brothers founded the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain, which once published leading newspapers across the United States, including in Fort Worth.

