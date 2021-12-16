SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm, announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. TPG intends to apply to list its common stock on NASDAQ under the symbol “TPG”.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and TPG Capital BD, LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Barclays are also acting as joint book-running managers, and Mizuho Securities, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, MUFG, SMBC Nikko, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in San Francisco in 1992 with $109 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally. TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its clients while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio.