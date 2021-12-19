By Chinh Vu and Cynthia Dang

Even though we’ve lived in Fort Worth for over 30 years, we have only recently discovered many of the city’s outstanding amenities and character with our relocation to the Clearfork area a few months ago.

We’d like to introduce you to Clearfork!



The Clearfork area provides the perfect setting for those desiring to experience the “Live, Work, Play” lifestyle. It is conveniently located and is easily accessible from several major highways, including the Chisholm Trail Parkway, Interstate 20 and Interstate 30.

Whether you want to spend Saturday watching TCU football at the Amon G. Carter Stadium, touring the Modern Art Museum in the Cultural Art District, visiting the nationally recognized Fort Worth Zoo, or simply spending a relaxing evening enjoying the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at the Bass Performance Hall — all are within an easy 10-minute drive.

For those who do not wish to hop in the car and drive, the Trailhead at Trinity River is a stone’s throw away and is the perfect place for outdoor activities. Also, from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday, the Clearfork Farmers Market brings local farmers and businesses to the Trailhead — a perfect place to grab fresh produce, honey, food and get some fresh air. At the Shops at Clearfork, numerous high-end retailers and traditional mall retailers sell everything from clothes to food to jewelry. For foodies, there are highly rated restaurants as well as affordable casual dining.

Chinh Vu and Cynthia Dang moved from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Fort Worth in 1989 and raised their two daughters, Hannah and Katie — both graduates of Texas Christian University. Vu works in defense aviation at Lockheed Martin and Cynthia works in healthcare at the Medical City Alliance.

